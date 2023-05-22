"We laugh, joke and literally spend most of our time together because we are best mates," Claire wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Now living with Andrew on his Narromine farm, Claire told WHO Magazine that the northern move from Tasmania has been smooth sailing.

"I had property in Tasmania and grew up on Flinders Island. The transition from moving from Tassie to New South Wales was natural and really easy for me."

"We’ve settled in here and now we can get out and about together as a couple which is great," Andrew added.

As for adjusting to life, post-filming, Claire admitted to 7Life that things were difficult at first.

"It was a strange situation we found ourselves in because there was the camera there and then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'."

Free to go out and about now their FWAW journey has wrapped, they have even shared their thoughts on marriage and children.

"It would be nice to have twins first up and then see what would happen after that," Claire told Woman's Day.

"We're approaching it with the mindset of, let's enjoy one another first for a period of time and make memories of our own, and if things keep evolving in a positive manner, then that'll come," Andrew said.