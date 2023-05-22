After Andrew and Claire's timely exit from the show, Farmer Wants A Wife fans have been left curious about the pair's relationship status.
Given the show's highly successful track record, it may come as no surprise that the couple are, indeed, very much together following the season's wrap.
With Farmer Andrew fully committing to his partner Claire in the second-last week of filming, the pair have been going strong since.
In spite of their genuine feelings for each other, Claire has shared to Woman's Day that she thought Farmer Andrew's big confession was going to be a rejection.
"I got to the farm and there was a letter on the bed, and it said, 'Meet me out the front, we need to talk.' I thought I was going home, so I didn't expect that, it was nice," the mine truck driver said.
41-year-old Andrew, however, had no hesitation. Knowing "pretty early on" that the 37-year-old would be his final choice, his finite confession kick-started the progression of their relationship.
"We laugh, joke and literally spend most of our time together because we are best mates," Claire wrote on Instagram.
Now living with Andrew on his Narromine farm, Claire told WHO Magazine that the northern move from Tasmania has been smooth sailing.
"I had property in Tasmania and grew up on Flinders Island. The transition from moving from Tassie to New South Wales was natural and really easy for me."
"We’ve settled in here and now we can get out and about together as a couple which is great," Andrew added.
As for adjusting to life, post-filming, Claire admitted to 7Life that things were difficult at first.
"It was a strange situation we found ourselves in because there was the camera there and then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'."
Free to go out and about now their FWAW journey has wrapped, they have even shared their thoughts on marriage and children.
"It would be nice to have twins first up and then see what would happen after that," Claire told Woman's Day.
"We're approaching it with the mindset of, let's enjoy one another first for a period of time and make memories of our own, and if things keep evolving in a positive manner, then that'll come," Andrew said.