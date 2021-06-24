We're also cheering at how soon the show starts. Seven

So when does the show start? Turns out we haven't got long to wait.

The reality dating show hits screens on July 4 on Channel Seven and fans couldn't be more excited.

"I can't wait for it to come back again," exclaimed one on the official FWAW Instagram page.

"Can’t wait to watch it again .... here’s hoping that the fellas find a wife in this season of #farmeraustralia," remarked another.

WATCH BELOW: Farmer Wants a Wife: Where are they now. Post continues

Since the show started in 2007, we've seen marriages and babies emerge from the relationships forged on Farmer Wants A Wife.

In fact, this year's Farmer Will already has a connection to the show - his friends Rob and Jo met and fell in love on it back in 2008!

"They have three lovely children. If they can find the one, hopefully, so can I," he said.

Bring on the romance!

Want to find your own fairytale romance? Try a free three-day trial at eHarmony!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Who.