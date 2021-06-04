Could Will find his fairytale on the farm? Channel Seven

"Love to me is everything. They write songs about it, they write poems about it," he says.

He’s also seen the success the original show had in helping his friends find a lasting romance.

"Two of my friends, Rob and Jo, met on Farmer and they're happily married. They have three lovely children. If they can find the one, hopefully, so can I," Will revealed.

Rob and Jo met back in 2008 during the second season of the popular Australian dating show and fell head over heels in love.

Jo and Rob are literally living their dreams. Fast-forward 12 happy years and three beautiful kids later, and

“I never thought in a million years that I would spend my days living on a farm and have three children,” Jo told New Idea. “But now, I just couldn’t live back in the city; there’s no way I could adjust back to city living. “It’s just such a beautiful lifestyle [here].”

Hopefully Farmer Will can find his Jo on the show this year. There may be, however, one thing that gets in his way.

"I can be a bit shy around women I like. I'm usually the guy hidden in the corner keeping to himself,” he says.

Only time will tell if Will can come out of his shelf and find his fairytale on the farm.

