As the great philosopher Taylor Swift once said, "haters gonna hate", and that's exactly what some royal fans have done to Meghan Markle in her first UK appearance since Megxit.
WATCH: Meghan and Harry get booed at first appearance since quitting UK
Some booed, others whinged that she didn't take Archie with her, and now others are accusing her of PUSHING her husband Prince Harry out of her way in a video posted on Twitter by the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English.
As Prince Harry spoke to a group, Meghan put her hand on his back to signal him to move, allowing the duchess the space to move in and shake hands with a guest.
One Twitter said: "That isn’t PDA. That was Meghan interrupting their conversation, pulling him back so she could step in front of him to take over the conversation. I don’t care, it’s their marriage and I will never judge about that. But the video is clear, please don’t mislead or sugar coat."
Another replied: "Always pushing herself in front of Harry. RUDE."