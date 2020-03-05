WATCH: Prince William jokes he and Kate Middleton are spreading the coronavirus during Ireland visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offended their Irish fans when they mistakenly added Ireland to the list of Commonwealth countries detailed on their website.

Details of the Sussexes blunder have resurfaced as Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are currently on a royal tour of Ireland that kicked off on March 3 and will last until March 5.

While critics have speculated this was designed to avoid the Sussexes for the best part of their visit, the Cambridges are also on a mission to mend ties with Ireland and the UK as Brexit negotiations intensify.

However royal fans hope the couple know their Irish history a little better than Meg and Harry.

Writing for the Irish publication Independent.ie in January, reporter Caitlin McBride pointed out a serious error on the Sussex Royal website a couple of years ago.

The pair had visited Ireland in July 2018 as their first official tour overseas as a married couple and claimed their visit was "to strengthen the Commonwealth" - despite the fact Ireland is not part of the group.

Ms McBride continued: “The boast about their trip to Dublin in 2018 will likely be considered one of their first major diplomatic blunders since Ms Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to ‘step back from their roles within the Royal Family.”