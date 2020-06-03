Queen Elizabeth seemingly stunned royal fans this week, when shocking photos of the 94-year-old horse-riding in lockdown appeared on social media. Getty

"Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing," the caption states.

Despite the Queen’s healthy appearance, many concerned fans questioned whether her riding was a good idea, with some pointing out she wasn’t even wearing protective gear.

"No helmet?" one concerned fan wrote Twitter, while another added: “It always irritates me, that she doesn't wear a helmet.”

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared three rare images of the Queen, taken at her home in Windsor, which some royalists claimed were a cause for concern. Instagram

A third person added: “I know she’s queen but someone there must be firm enough to insist she gets on a horse with a helmet.”

While the photos seemingly divided the internet, a British survey revealed the majority of people think the Queen should be allowed to enjoy the pastime – with or without a helmet.

According to the Express poll, more than 90 percent of those surveyed (1,838) believed Her Majesty should be allowed to continue riding without necessarily wearing a helmet.

In the pictures, the Queen steers her horse, named Fern, around the castle grounds, while looking healthy and radiant as the British sun shines down. Instagram

What’s more, many of those who voted in the online poll agreed with the notion that the Queen should be able to “live life to the full”.

“The Queen should live life to the full, she is simply an amazing 94-year-old lady,” one fan commented.

Another person stated: “She looks perfectly safe to me, on a nice sensible pony and I bet she can't remember the last time she fell off.”

A third person added: “As for people constantly banging on about the helmet, just give it a rest.”