“Secret talks have been going on behind the scenes for a reunion of the original Hi-5 cast,” the insider says.

On January 20, Nathan, 40, took to Instagram to express his interest in reuniting with his old group, posting a message to his 16,700 followers, that read, “Who wants the original Hi-5 to do a special 18+ reunion concert? If you think we should? Then let us know if you’ll be there. This post can be your petition.”

The post attracted over 13,000 likes, with thousands of fans commenting that they’d attend the concert. Even Anthony Field from the Wiggles added his support, writing, “Yessssss.”

Nathan was clearly inspired by the original cast of the Wiggles, who performed together for an 18+ concert in January that raised money for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

“The Wiggles’ over-18s bushfire concert was such a huge success and got him thinking about getting the original cast back together for a concert,” the insider says.

“After posting on Instagram, he was surprised by the number of keen people, [plus] he also has the backing of many industry people.”

Recently, Nathan’s work has slowed, which is why the insider believes he is now looking for another avenue to pursue in order to relive his glory days.

“His main line of work has slowed down; for the last few years he has been performing his own feature on cruise ships,” the source explains. “This is the perfect time for this project.”

It could indeed be the right timing for Nathan to re-enter the world of children’s entertainment, with the performer becoming a father to son, Jackson, in December.

In February, fellow member Tim, 42, told Triple M Newcastle’s Tanya & Steve show that they were in discussions about the reunion.

“We are having a conversation,” he said.

“There’s a lot to work out. We’ve been stunned at the amount of interest!”

