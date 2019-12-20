Former Hi 5 star Nathan Foley welcomes a baby with wife Nicolette Gomex

Nathan's friends including former Hi-5 star Charli Robinson, shared their well wishes in the comments section.

"Congratulations!!!!! Beautiful Jackson. Such a special, incredible moment! Much love to you three!!!!!" Charli wrote.

Nathan, 40, announced in August that he and Jamaican model Nicolette, 36, were expecting a child.

The former Hi-5 star met Nicolette when wasn’t looking for love in Jamaica.

“I really wasn’t expecting to find someone,” explains Nathan of Nicolette, the Montego Bay model. “It just happened at that moment in my life, the right person turned up. I’m not one of those lovey-dovey guys, I’m pretty shy talking about relationships. But honestly, it’s been a true love story – although it took me 39 years to get there!”