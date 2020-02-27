But Jess, like the majority of viewers, didn't see the funny side.

'You're disgusting,' she told David via New Idea.

'You just seem like an arrogant child. You're done. You're gross. Bye, bye.'

Then, the 2019 MAFS villain alleged that David had a history of bad behaviour with women.

She told us, 'I have just received a message off of social media, on Instagram, from somebody who knows David personally,' Jessika began.

'They said this is the way that David has always treated women. And this is the way he will remain.'

Of her good friend, Hayley, Jess admits, 'She's hard to comprehend at times but there is no excuse for putting her toothbrush in a toilet bowl.'

Nope. No excuse.

