Evonne Goolagong Cawley, the personification of grace, will once again be showered in love during the Australian Open, as the nation celebrates five decades since her first AO singles title triumph.

“I feel so grateful to be honoured by Tennis Australia,” the now 72-year-old proud Wiradjuri woman tells New Idea. “My first reaction was that I felt older for a moment! Fifty years is a long time…”

Evonne still has “so many great memories” playing at the Australian Open, and says she “could always rely” on having the support of the home crowd.

“It will be wonderful to relive these memories with family, friends and fans,” she shares.

