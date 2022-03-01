Emma posing with the famous Great Ocean Road views. Instagram

"🌊 Taking flight in the wind along Kirrae Whurrong country 🌥🌥 Such beautiful places to explore such as the 12 Apostles, Loch Ard Gorge, and along the Shipwreck Coast which I've never seen before …. Have you had a chance to visit?" she wrote.

After working non-stop as a child performer over the years, the trip is incredibly well deserved, and it's clear Emma took every moment to enjoy taking it slow and soak up the views.

She posted a video with Olivier as they traversed the landscape and beaches with a smile.

Emma and her partner got engaged in April last year after she began dating her fiancé in 2019 when the pair met while he was a backup musician for The Wiggles.

Although the couple is typically private, the 32-year-old shared their engagement news on Instagram by posting a series of photos with the sparkler.

She captioned the monumental posts, "When life gets more sparkly."

After 11 years of The Wiggles, Emma announced her departure in October on her Instagram.

"The time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on," she began.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life. For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months."

She shared that she is looking forward to completing her PhD in filmmaking and wants to continue her work with the deaf community.

"I am really looking forward to devoting more time and energy to focus on completing my PhD, which incorporates my passion for sign language, dance and film editing. And to have more time to work with the Deaf community," she said.

As she starts to take life slow and enjoy her engagement, she has shared more pictures with her fiancé than when she was on the kids' show, and she's looking more radiant than ever.

