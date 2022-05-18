Emma has been open about her experiences with endometriosis. Instagram

For Emma, whose case is considered severe and widespread, the condition could make it difficult to conceive and carry a pregnancy, or prevent her from having children altogether.

But she and Oliver are in no rush to start trying for a family either, especially after Emma had to undergo surgery to help treat the symptoms of the debilitating condition.

"My headspace is not completely there yet," she told the outlet of her approach to motherhood.

"After the surgery and recovery, it has taken me a good four years to get my body to be in a place where it is really healthy."

"After stage four endo, I am pretty realistic in the fact I don't know what my chances are," Emma said with regards to having kids. Instagram

Emma has been a vocal advocate for endometriosis awareness after suffering for years with no idea why her body seemed to be turning against her.

She told Now To Love in 2019 that she simply "wasn't really that aware" of the condition and therefore "put off" seeking medical treatment for her constant pain.

"But if you don't feel right and you know yourself intuitively and in your own body, if something isn't that right it's best to get it checked and get it checked more than once."

WATCH: Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins dons yellow for Endometriosis Awareness Month (Article continues after video)

In 2018 she underwent surgery to remove some of the tissue growing outside her uterus, but there is no cure for the condition and repeat surgery is one of the only ways to manage the pain and complications associated with it.

Emma has since used her platform to urge other women, especially young mothers who would attend her Wiggles performances, to advocate for their own health and seek advice if they experience any symptoms that could be linked to endometriosis.

"Go and see someone, that's all you can do, there's no other way to help … be on top of your health and go and talk to people," she previously urged.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.