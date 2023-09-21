It's a boy! Instagram

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple, who met on the set of Channel 10's The Challenge in August 2022.

After falling hard and fast for each other, they then became secretly engaged in December 2022, but didn't publicly reveal they were getting married until March 2023.

Speaking of their engagement, Emily told our sister publication Woman's Day that from the moment Ryan dropped a knee, it was a "big yes", also describing the memory as "really special."

"It definitely had a Ryan flair to it and it's something I'll cherish forever," she said as she reflected upon the happy day.

Ryan and Emily became engaged in December 2022, four months after they started dating Instagram

In July 2023, the couple shared their happy baby news with their fans and followers.

"We’ve had a little bump in the road," the soon-to-be husband and wife captioned a hilarious pregnancy reveal video depicting Ryan pretending he is the one carrying the child.

In an interview with the Courier Mail in the month leading up to her due date, Emily revealed her final trimester had been "awful."

"I just call myself Shrek these days," Emily joked.

The couple only announced they were expecting a child two months before Emily was due! Instagram

In the same interview, she also hinted at the baby name she and Ryan had chosen.

"We didn't want something super crazy. We wanted something that was going to be unique."

Based on comments from their loved ones on Facebook, it appears the couple chose Sampson! So sweet.

Congratulations to Emily and Ryan.