The baby is due in September. Instagram

After meeting on the set of Channel 10's The Challenge, the couple became fell hard and fast for one another, getting engaged in December 2022 just four months after meeting.

So certain was Emily that Ryan was "the one" that she decided to dump her then-boyfriend upon meeting Ryan.

"We knew by the last week [of filming The Challenge] that we had feelings there," she said.

"Obviously it wasn't a nice call to make, but I told him what was going on and that there was something there with Ryan and I didn't see the point in wasting any more time."

Ouch!

The couple met whilst filming The Challenge in 2022. Instagram

Despite getting engaged on in December 2022, the pair didn't reveal they would soon be getting married until March 2023.

According to Ryan, he popped the question at a dam on his farm just outside the country town of Goulburn, NSW.

"I thought it was the right spot to do it - she loves the horses and she often swims in the dam," he told our sister publication Woman's Day.

"I did get nervous though. The [ring] was making a bit of a bulge in my pocket. So either she knew I was proposing or she just thought I was happy to see her."

Ryan and Emily became engaged in December 2022, four months after they started dating. Instagram

In the same interview, Emily said it was an immediate "big yes", calling it a "really special, cute moment."

"It definitely had a Ryan flair to it and it's something I'll cherish forever," she told the publication.

Based on when Emily is due, we can assume she fell pregnant in December, four months after meeting Ryan, and in the same month she publicly revealed her new relationship and became secretly engaged.