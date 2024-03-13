David and Elton pictured together in 1996... their romance was still blossoming! Getty

When the couple first met, same-sex marriage was still illegal in the U.K., but this didn't stop them from being together in any capacity they could.

David was building a strong career in filmmaking, including a 1997 documentary on his partner titled Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras.

The two both had flourishing careers in the entertainment industry and they eventually became a power couple; while building their own union and a family together, they also were strong advocates for gay rights.

This is the first official press photograph of Elton and David to commemorate their Civil Union Ceremony. Getty

Elton first proposed to David in 2005 and though same-sex weddings were not yet legalised, civil partnerships for gay couples had newly been implemented.

On December 21, 2005, Elton and David became the first "registered" gay couple in the U.K. after they registered their civil partnership at Windsor Guildhall government services and municipal offices in London.

From here, the pair started to grow their family...

On Christmas Day 2010, Elton and David welcomed their first child, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish John, via a surrogate. Just over two years later, Zachary became an older brother after the happy couple expanded their family by welcoming a second son.

Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish John was welcomed into the world via the same surrogate on January 11, 2013.

"That's the legal bit done. Now on to the ceremony!" Elton captioned his Instagram post. Instagram

Fast forward to 2014, same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K., allowing the singer and documentarian to get married, FOR REAL.

On December 21, 2014, which also marked the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership, the two said "I do" at a small ceremony at their Windsor estate in Berkshire.

Though very young at the time, both Zachary and Elijah were part of the wedding, serving as the ring bearers.

"If you'd had said to me 10 years ago I'd be sitting on your show married to the man I love and have two beautiful children I would have said, 'You put acid in my drink.' But life throws you challenges and life throws you curveballs — great curveballs," Elton said in an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2016.

The boys have grown up a lot since then; Zachary is now 13, Elijah is now 11, and the happy couple are loving every second of their lives with their two boys.

Despite having a love spanning over 30 years, Elton and David recently entered a new chapter after Elton officially retired from touring back in July 2023.

"Finally off the road and into the sunset. So excited for the next chapter together," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Elton has been enjoying being able to spend more time with his husband and their two sons.