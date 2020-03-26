Elton John celebrates birthday with homemade card from sons
Elton John had a very happy 73rd birthday on March 25, thanks to the two sons he shares with husband, David Furnish.
Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, surprised their dad with a 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' banner, and gorgeous paintings made by the boys.
'So nice to wake up to this. Thank you Zachary and Elijah,' Elton wrote in his Instagram stories with a snap of their handy work.