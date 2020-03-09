Instagram

Elton went on to share even more images of his sons, much to the delight of fans, in a second post to Instagram where he revealed his family "can't wait to come back" to Australia.

"The fans at every show have been AMAZING and the teams at all the local venues have been brilliant.

"Huge thanks to everyone at Bondi Nippers for teaching the boys about water safety and rescue.

"Even bigger thanks to the extraordinary team who helped run our home so smoothly. Thanks also to the Australian press for respecting our family’s privacy - which allowed our sons to freely explore Australia’s treasures without distraction.

"Au revoir from the Furnish-John Family. We can’t wait to come back! 🚀🚀🚀🚀

Back in January, Elton showed his support for the Australian public by donating a whopping $1million to help bushfire victims.

The 72-year-old superstar revealed that he was making the substantial pledge during his concert at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, much to the delight of his fans.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing,” John, told the crowd in a video, which was captured by a fan and shared on Twitter.

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

“And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking.

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund,” he told fans.

After making the announcement, Elton went on to say how much he loved Australia, referring to it as a “magnificent country”.

“I love it here so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together, we have to fight and this is my bit towards it," he said.

“I love Australia so much. To those who have lost their homes, God bless, I hope that your lives will be repaired very, very soon.”