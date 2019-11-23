Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky has defended Liam Hemsworth following his split with Miley Cyrus. GETTY

Elsa's comments come as a surprise, as she appeared to be close friends with the pop-star throughout her relationship with Liam. Three years ago, the pair got matching tattoos as a tribute to their friendship, according to The Daily Mail.

The women frequented Byron Bay together (the Hemsworths own several properties there) and would document their girls' trips on Instagram. Despite being 17-years apart, they seemed to share a tight bond.

Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus have matching tattoos. Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Elsa Pataky visited Byron Bay together throughout the course of the singer's relationship with Liam. Instagram

Liam and Miley met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before tying the knot in December 2018. In August 2019, Miley and Liam separated after less than a year of marriage.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep told PEOPLE at the time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in August. Getty

Shortly after their split, Miley had a brief fling with Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. The pair spent most of August and September together, beginning with a trip to Italy where they were spotted packing on the PDA. By September 21, however, their romance had completely ended.

"Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically. They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seeing each other in August and September, 2019. Getty

Soon after, Miley embarked on a relationship with Masked Singer winner Cody. The pair provided an endless stream of posts about their relationship on Instagram, with Miley even seemingly dissing Liam during a Q&A session with Cody.

However, it seems Liam wasn't concerned about Miley's relationship with Cody or Kaitlynn. The actor "doesn't have a reaction or plan on engaging with Miley," a source told E! News.

Instead, the source said, "He's leaving it all in the past and is in a different place now. He is busy on set and working. That's his focus now and what he is going to keep doing."

Miley Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson. Instagram

The source noted the Hunger Games star has "moved on," and is now dating Dynasty's Maddison Brown. What's more, Liam isn't getting any updates about Miley's love life: "He doesn't want to hear about it and usually doesn't."