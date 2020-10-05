Harry (left) is a doting dad to his little boy, Xavier (centre).

Pete’s marriage confession

He is thought to be the one who sweeps Becky off her feet, but as it turns out cafe owner Pete has already walked down the aisle, telling New Idea he was previously married.

“We got together when we were 22, engaged when we were 24, married at 26 and then separated at 33,” the 34-year-old confesses. “We shared so many great memories together, but in the end it wasn’t meant to be.”

So, just why did he decide to go on The Bachelorette? “I was really excited to do something completely different. Obviously, you can meet the love of your life anywhere, but why not on national TV?”

The divorced cafe owner hasn't given up on love.

Agostino’s acting career exposed!

With his Fabio-like good looks, it’s easy to see why Agostino is no stranger to the camera. In fact, it seems the 30-year-old business owner from Victoria is a part-time actor.

On talent directory Star Now, ‘Aggi’ is listed as a model and TV presenter. The website also goes on to describe him as a: “Happy-go-lucky guy! Very reliable and always looking for something new.”

Meanwhile, chatting to New Idea, he says he signed up to be a suitor on The Bachelorette because he was ready to try something new.

“I felt that the show was an opportunity to find the girl of my dreams,” he said.

Agostino loves being in front of the camera!

Trent: Hungry for fame?

He may be a finance broker, but is Trent really hoping to land himself on another reality TV show? Snaps from a few years ago show the 31-year-old posing with Geordie Shore star Scott Timlin – and the pair are the spitting image of one another.

“Girls will say I’m a player, which I am not,” Trent says. “I’m ladsy, but I’m also spiritual and in touch with my emotions and feelings."

Trent also admits he is picky when it comes to finding the right girl. “I’ve never had a bad date. I’m picky before and I always do well on my dates!”