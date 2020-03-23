"Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about!" wrote Porter.

"She also notoriously one of the meanest people alive."

"[And] I'll match every [story] w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank."

It wasn't long before the abuse started rolling in.

According to one user, former head writer for The Ellen DeGeneres show Karen Kilgariff was sacked because she "wouldn't cross the picket line" during a writer's strike.

"When Karen wouldn't cross the picket line she was fired and Ellen never spoke to her again," they wrote.

Alleged hostility and mistreatment towards writers was a theme in the thread, with one user claiming that her "friend" who had written for Ellen "for two years" was never acknowledged by her.

"[She] told me Ellen didn't greet her once. In fact, upon employment, staff were told they weren't allowed to talk to her."

Meanwhile a terrible restaurant experience included a story which she "threw a place of salmon' in a waiter's face 'bc it wasn't what she ordered."

Other interactions that were tweeted included Ellen shutting down a staff member's birthday BBQ "as she doesn't eat meat" and firing an employee who accidentally crashed her car into a pole.

No details have yet been released around how much has been raised for charity.