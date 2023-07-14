Ella May Ding has made some controversial claims. Instagram

As a follow-up to her claims, Ella made reference to Dr. Joe Dispenza, someone she said was a chiropractic doctor as well as a lecturer on neuroscience and quantum physics.

“If you are unwell, whether it be terminal or not, read Dr. Joe Dispenza’s book, How to Rewire Your Brain,” the 29-year-old said before adding that in the book, Dr. Dispenza had cured “hundreds of case studies of people who were sick with cancer” and had “cured patients without chemotherapy [by] training them to just imagine not being sick.”

The doctor in question that Ella references however is not currently practicing, and has previously been criticised for publishing medical misinformation.

Even listeners of the podcast were confused by Ella's comments. Facebook

Despite backlash in the reviews section of the podcast on both Spotify and Apple Music, Ella doubled down on her approach to the issue, responding to a fan in the podcasts closed Facebook group that in an upcoming episode of the podcast she would be interviewing a “friend’s mum.”

The mum in question allegedly travelled to Mexico for a “four month cleanse that actually did get rid of her breast cancer with no chemo.”

Ella then added that listeners who disagreed with her could take her opinions and experiences on the matter with a “grain of salt.”

Lyndall and her legion of fans have also criticised Ella for the "harmful" views she expressed on her podcast. Instagram

Also weighing in on the controversy was season 10 MAFS bride Lyndall Grace who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Taking to her Instagram stories Lyndall spoke from the heart telling her audience: “You are enough and you are doing enough.”

“These things are TOOLS to HELP you mitigate your anxieties and your feelings around your conditions. They are not cures.”

“You are not being punished for not being happy enough.”