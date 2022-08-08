“It’s been wonderful to see the bond develop between them over the last five months,” Eddy says of her two little ones. “Molly is a very doting big sister and hopefully that’s a friendship that’ll last their whole lives.”
At this early age, Eddy can already tell her kids are very different.
“Neil says Molly is just like me – short in stature but tall in personality,” she explains. “Tom is going to be a lot more relaxed and chilled.”
Motherhood has definitely helped prepare Eddy for one requirement of her job.
The Channel Seven breakfast show she has been a part of since 2013 is notorious for its early morning starts – but setting the alarm for 3.30am is a breeze for Eddy.
“Tom has just started sleeping a bit more now, but I’ve gotten used to getting up at 3am,” she admits. “Though I understand why people think I’m crazy to do it voluntarily!”
The latest issue of New Idea is out now!