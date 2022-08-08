With two kids at home under 3, it’s clear that Edwina Bartholomew has her hands pretty full.

But the 39-year-old Sunrise newsreader admits that she couldn’t wait to get back to work last week – as she was finally able to have a rest!

“Don’t tell my boss but I’m looking forward to having a bit of a break,” Eddy admits to New Idea exclusively with a hearty chuckle.

“It’s a few hours out of the house every day where I don’t have to worry about whose nappy needs changing or who needs to be fed.”

Eddy and husband Neil Varcoe welcomed their son Tom on March 1. They also share an adorable 2-year-old daughter, Molly.