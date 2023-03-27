Undoubtedly, your little ones are excited for the Easter bunny to soon come and pay them a visit.
But if you’ve got young children, an Aussie paramedic has taken to Instagram to warn parents of the choking risk that some Easter eggs pose.
WATCH: Why Easter eggs are a choking hazard for young children
Nikki Jurcutz - who’s not just a paramedic but is also CEO of Tiny Hearts Education; an organisation that specialises in baby, infant and child first aid CPR courses - recently shared that mini Easter eggs “are a choking hazard.”
In a viral Instagram video, Nikki illustrates that mini Easter eggs “are hard and round” which are “two massive factors for a choking hazard.”
Nikki also points out that mini Easter eggs are “the perfect size and shape to block off a child’s airway.”
An Aussie paramedic has warned that mini Easter eggs "are a choking hazard" for little kids.
Getty
Of course, just because of the threat these types of eggs pose, doesn’t mean you can’t treat your kids to any Easter eggs at all! You’ll just need to opt for the larger, hollow Easter eggs.
Nikki says the hollow eggs “easily crumble,” which makes them “safer for your little one to eat this Easter.”