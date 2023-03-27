Method

1. Invert base of a 23cm round springform pan (base measures 22cm). Grease and line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above pan edge.

2. Cut each hot cross bun horizontally into 3 slices. Set aside bun tops. Coarsely chop remaining bun slices. Sprinkle into prepared pan and lightly press to cover base.

3. To make filling, process cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in a food processor until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, processing until combined. Add cream, custard powder and nutmeg. Process until smooth.

4. Pour filling over base. Arrange reserved bun tops, cross-side up, over filling. Place pan on an oven tray.

5.Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 45 minutes, or until top is light golden and filling is just set. Cheesecake should have a slight wobble. Turn off oven. Leave in oven for 30 minutes with door ajar.

6. Meanwhile, make syrup. Stir honey and juice in a small saucepan over a low heat until combined. Bring to boil. Gently boil for about 3 minutes, or until reduced to about ½ cup. Remove. Cool to room temperature.

7. Serve warm cheesecake with syrup.

TIP: Cheesecake can be served warm or chilled. To serve chilled, bake it the day before required and refrigerate, covered, in pan until ready to serve.