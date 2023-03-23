Easter Plush Basket Big W

Easter Plush Basket - Assorted, $6 at Big W

Available in an adorable chick or bunny design, Big W's Easter Plush Basket doubles as a super cute decoration or toy. Spacious enough to hold plenty of eggs and treats, these baskets will add an element of fun to your Easter celebrations.

Easter Bunny Ears Basket Big W

Easter Bunny Ears Basket, $15 (on sale for $10.50) at Big W

We've levelled up from plain wicker baskets. Think picnic - but Easter - with Big W's Easter Bunny Ears Basket. Secured at the top with fabric lining, this is a sturdy piece for the more competitive egg hunts.

Handmade Egg Carry Bag With Chick Bed Bath N' Table

Handmade Egg Carry Bag With Chick, $12.99 (on sale for 9.09) at Bed Bath N' Table

Give your egg hunt that handmade touch. Bed Bath N' Table's chick-print Egg Carry Bag has the ultimate touch of comfort and whimsy.

Furry Bunny Face Egg Basket - Pink Bed Bath N' Table

Furry Bunny Face Egg Basket - Pink, $24.99 (on sale for $17.99) at Bed Bath N' Table

Same, same, but different to the prior Easter Plush Baskets from Big W, this Furry Bunny Face Basket comes in a wider, more pastel-themed format. Those who enjoy their Easter hues will love this one.

One Chew Tree Personalised Timber Easter Hunt Basket hardtofind

One Chew Tree Personalised Timber Easter Hunt Basket, $52.95 at hardtofind

If you're wanting to go all out on the Easter memento, this stunning handmade basket may just be for you. With a personalised touch, this timber piece will be sure to last for years to come.

