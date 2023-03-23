Easter Plush Basket - Assorted, $6 at Big W
Available in an adorable chick or bunny design, Big W's Easter Plush Basket doubles as a super cute decoration or toy. Spacious enough to hold plenty of eggs and treats, these baskets will add an element of fun to your Easter celebrations.
Easter Bunny Ears Basket, $15 (on sale for $10.50) at Big W
We've levelled up from plain wicker baskets. Think picnic - but Easter - with Big W's Easter Bunny Ears Basket. Secured at the top with fabric lining, this is a sturdy piece for the more competitive egg hunts.
Handmade Egg Carry Bag With Chick, $12.99 (on sale for 9.09) at Bed Bath N' Table
Give your egg hunt that handmade touch. Bed Bath N' Table's chick-print Egg Carry Bag has the ultimate touch of comfort and whimsy.
Furry Bunny Face Egg Basket - Pink, $24.99 (on sale for $17.99) at Bed Bath N' Table
Same, same, but different to the prior Easter Plush Baskets from Big W, this Furry Bunny Face Basket comes in a wider, more pastel-themed format. Those who enjoy their Easter hues will love this one.
One Chew Tree Personalised Timber Easter Hunt Basket, $52.95 at hardtofind
If you're wanting to go all out on the Easter memento, this stunning handmade basket may just be for you. With a personalised touch, this timber piece will be sure to last for years to come.