Radishes
These vibrant veggies are easy and satisfying to grow, with only 25-35 days from planting the seeds to harvesting your first radishes! Lydia's favourite varieties are French Breakfast and Pink Beauty.
Broad Beans
Every part of this plant is edible including leaves, flowers, and the beans themselves. Lydia's tip is to have some plants to harvest leaves and flowers from, and others for beans.
Cos Lettuce
Lydia's favourite lettuce variety. It's hardy and forms a dense head which is crunchy and delicious.
Rainbow Chard
This green leafy vegetable is easy to sow and once mature, you can harvest the outer leaves for six months or more.
Purple Mizuna
An attractive crop with green and purple leaves, mizuna is similar to chard in that it can be constantly harvested once mature, and can be used either fresh in salads, or sauteed.
