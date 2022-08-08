Splice 3 wick scented candle, $59.99 at dusk
Splice is the ultimate summertime smooth operator. Once you break through the crisp, cool pine lime shell, you'll find a refreshingly sweet and comforting vanilla cream centre. It's an unbeatable combo if you ask us.
Paddle Pop Moodmist fragrance oil, $24.99 at dusk
Pastel swirls of childhood dreams are encapsulated in this delicious Moodmist. With familiar hints of vanilla bean, strawberry and caramel, this iconic creamy delight is a must.
Bubble O'Bill 3 wick scented candle, $59.99 at dusk
Feeling fruity? Bursting with berry goodness - where strawberries and raspberries melt into a delicious explosion of fruity bubbles - we're burning this one all summer long...
Golden Gaytime 2 wick scented candle, $49.99 at dusk
One bite of a Golden Gaytime will send you into a nostalgic spiral - dreaming of whipped vanilla, layered with caramel. Life doesn't get sweeter than this. (But don't eat this candle!)
Discover the full Streets x dusk collection here.