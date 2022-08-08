Core memory unlocked: Hot summer days and Streets Ice Cream – in particular, Bubble O’Bill, Golden Gaytime, Rainbow Paddle Pops and Splice.

How can we hold onto this sweet, sweet memory for longer?

Well, thanks to dusk and Streets Ice Cream's latest collab, we can now take a trip down memory lane and fill our living rooms, home offices and bathrooms with deliciously sweet scents from dusk’s new range of candles, fragrance oils, tealights and melts – inspired by ice creams of our childhood, of course.

Even though summer is still a while away, it doesn't mean we can't start preparing ourselves for the familiar scents of a hot summer day. The Streets x dusk collection will be available online and in-store from 11 August.

So while you eagerly wait, read on for our top picks that we're adding-to-cart, ASAP.