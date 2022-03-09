Golden Gaytime Ice Cream Bites. Streets

The bites come in a packet of 16 and make the perfect snack any time of the day, with the packet branding also saying they are “perfect for sharing”.

Although, we imagine you won’t be able to part ways with these delicious bites.

You can find the new Golden Gaytime Ice Cream Bites in the freezer aisle at Woolworths, and they retail for $11 a packet.

Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg. Streets

It’s not the only way you can enjoy the classic ice cream flavours either, as you can also shop the Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg.

Coated with delicious Golden Gaytime crumbs and the ice cream’s iconic toffee flavour, it’s the perfect Easter delight.

Following its initial launch last year, the Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg can now be once again found on the shelves of Coles and Woolworths.