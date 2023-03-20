It's unclear whether Charlotte or Louise will be Duchess of Edinburgh. Getty

The dukedome was first promised to Edward and Sophie, 58, on their wedding day by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Now that it’s eventually going to be handed back, the Windsor family have a rare chance to right a royal wrong.

Once Edward passes away, it’s possible that the ruling monarch could make Louise the Duchess of Edinburgh in her own right, bestowing the title held by Prince Philip for 73 years on his “favourite grandchild”.

“Sophie in particular is very frustrated and thinks the King should have thought to put something in place for Louise to inherit the Edinburgh title after her dad,” a source tells New Idea.

“It’s something she’s steeling herself to bring to Prince William to keep in mind for when he’s the king.”

But a new war of the Windsors could be brewing between the Edinburghs and the Waleses with matters complicated by reports that William, 41, might be eyeing up the highly coveted title for his own daughter, Princess Charlotte, 7.

Given that the Queen held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before she ascended the throne, it would be a “fitting way to remember [her] and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession,” a source told a British newspaper just weeks ago.

Who gets the title next is a decision likely to fall on William’s shoulders.

“He might well want Charlotte to have the title, especially as she is next in line to the throne after George,” says Phil.

