Harry and Kate were once very close. He would pop over and see her and the kids almost every day when they were both in London. Getty Images

Amateur photographer Kate is also planning a photoshoot with all the cousins that they can frame and give to their ‘Gan-Gan’, aka the Queen.

“Kate also knows having a nice photo of all five of Diana’s grandkids would be lovely for Wills and Harry,” tells the source.

However, there’s been a lot of things said and done since then, and sadly, Harry and Kate have drifted apart.

Meghan fuelled the flames again during her sit-down with Oprah, claiming it was the other way around and that Kate had made her cry. Getty Images

“Harry knew it left Kate devastated that her kids might never get to know their cousins,” continues the source. “At the time, there was too much turmoil to dwell on it, but he’s since seen the error of his ways.”

Much has been said about the feud between Harry and William, and whether it trickled down to the their wives.

Speculation that Meghan and Kate didn’t see eye to eye reached fever pitch after the 2018 royal wedding, when it was alleged that Meghan made Kate cry over whether the bridesmaids – including Princess Charlotte – should wear tights.

Meghan fuelled the flames again during her sit-down with Oprah, claiming it was the other way around and that Kate had made her cry.

“It really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said, adding that Kate sent flowers by way of apology.

While the bridesmaid debacle remains in dispute, sources say Harry regrets allowing Meghan to bring it up on global television.

“He feels awful that Kate was dragged into all the drama in such a public way,” says a source. “He never, ever meant for her to get hurt in all of this.”

