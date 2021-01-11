Rumour has it Camilla (pictured), Duchess of Cornwall is secretly longing to renew her wedding vows to hubby and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. Getty

But in the wake of the recent series of The Crown, which painted Charles and Camilla in a bad light, many believe their hard work to prove their worth has been undone.

That said, whispers suggest Camilla is desperate to walk down the aisle in a more lavish affair to, once again, prove their love – ahead of Charles’ ascension as king.

“It’s always eaten away at Camilla that the original ceremony was so subdued and almost sheepish, with very limited public support being show because of what happened to Diana,” an insider claimed to Globe.

Camilla (right) is reportedly keen to remarry Charles (left) to prove their love is unquestionable. Getty

“Many blamed Charles and Camilla for Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash. Camilla certainly helped cause the divorce, but marrying under a cloud was humiliating.”

While it’s not common for royals to renew their wedding vows, the Duchess not only wants to reaffirm her commitment to Charles but also confirm her status.

“She sees this as a chance to prove she’s a full-fledged member of the family firm who’s earned the right to be called queen,” the source claimed to the American publication.

Charles and Camilla’s low-key 2005 nuptials weren’t welcomed by all. Getty

But despite Charles’ readiness to take the royal reins, a palace insider has reportedly claimed the Duke, 71, could be overlooked in favour of Prince William.

Speaking to In Touch magazine, the source sensationally claimed the news of Charles allegedly being “pushed to the side” has caused unrest in the palace – specifically with his bride.

“William would become king – and Kate queen. Camilla isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it. It’s chaos at the palace,” the source claimed to the American publication.

“She’s terrified Charles will be bypassed and William and Kate will become king and queen.”