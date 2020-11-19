Rumour has it Camilla Parker Bowles (pictured) is secretly determined to fill Elizabeth’s royal shoes, when the Queen eventually hands over the crown to Prince Charles. Getty

“She’s William’s first and only wife, so she has all the appropriate qualifications from both a popular and practical perspective,” a royal insider claimed to US Weekly.

“She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.”

What’s more, the royal insider added that Kate has seemingly found her place in the royal family, and has already acquired 18 of her own patronages, as well as a few of the Queen’s.

In addition to taking on more regal responsibility alongside hubby Wills, the source said Kate has refined her royal image, which makes her well suited to be Queen Consort.

“It used to be that you’d never see Kate at an event without William, but now she attending many official functions on her own now, a sign she’s ready to be queen,” the source said.

The royal revelation comes after it was alleged that Wills and Kate could be next in line, after a palace insider sensationally claimed that Charles and Camilla could be sidestepped.

Speaking to In Touch magazine, the source claimed the news of Charles allegedly being “pushed to the side” has caused unrest in the palace – specifically with his bride.

“William would become king – and Kate queen. Camilla isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it. It’s chaos at the palace,” the insider sensationally claimed.

“She’s terrified Charles will be bypassed and William and Kate will become king and queen,” the source added, before alleging Camilla has always wanted to be Queen.