Harry and his wife Suze are always busy with their animals at their NSW farm.

Animals Aboard with Dr. Harry is premiering on July 5 on Channel Seven and 7plus and offers a looking into the multi-million-dollar animal travel industry, unearthing a goldmine of stories hidden in cargo holds and travel crates!

Following a menagerie of wildlife as they travel for work, play, medical reasons, or family reunions, Harry tells he was drawn to the project because of its focus on the beautiful bond between humans and animals.

“The bond that exists between animals and a family they are part of the family they are part of the family group…and the separation that occurs when they have to go one way and the family has to go another is tearful,” says Harry.

Dr Harry has been gracing our TV screens for more than 30 years.

He admits he working on the show makes him overcome with emotion, touched by the extraordinary stories.

“That marvellous reunion that takes place when they meet in the UK or Canada or wherever they are, and they get together again- it’s fantastic.”

“I found myself choking up on some of the voiceovers, I had to go back and re-do them a couple of times because there was too much emotion in my voice!”

The vet has been working with animals since he graduated from university in 1965!

Doting grandfather to five Harry is delighted to have passed on his love to animals’ grandson, Tommy.

He may even have another budding vet in the bloodline!

“We talk on the phone all the time, Tommy he got a spotted python for Christmas…what he knows about animals and insects, he’s amazing,” Harry says proudly.