Dr Harry said he was "happy" after his split from wife Janine. Getty

Soon after, Dr Harry moved from his historic farmhouse in Tasmania to a modest block on NSW’s mid-north coast to start all over again.

That’s when he met his current partner, Susan, 62.

The couple met at a relaxed barbecue more than nine years ago now, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“I think everyone knows who he is, but on that particular day he was busy on the phone and I thought, “Nah, he doesn’t really do it for me. He’s too busy doing other things’,” Susan told New Idea in 2019.

“But as the night wore on, we started talking and we didn’t stop talking. He is very genuine, warm and generous – just as you see on TV.

“There’s lots of laughter, too,” continued Susan. “He’s quite witty and he makes me laugh out loud all the time. And he constantly surprises me.”

The TV vet has found love. Supplied

The couple live together on the NSW north coast on an idyllic property that is, to no surprise, a “menagerie”.

Susan was also there for the TV star when he lost his eldest daughter, Tiffany, to cancer.

“She loved sunflowers, and when she died I said, ‘We have to get some sunflowers for the funeral’,” Harry said. “It was the wrong time of year for sunflowers, but Suzi managed to get on the phone and organise them. It was quite amazing really.”

