Dr Chris (pictured) has been unlucky in love over the years. Instagram

Kendall and Chris dated for two years before splitting in in 2018 and, although they preferred to keep things on the down-low – having never appeared at industry- or red-carpet-events together, at the time, reports suggested they lovebirds were ready to tie the knot.

Eventually, the Channel Ten producer broke things off after deciding that the vet wasn’t as committed as she was. Back in 2018, a source close to Kendall referred to Chris as a “Peter Pan” with a “commitment phobia” who revelled in the attention he received when single.

Dr Chris dated Kendall (right) for two years before the pair split in 2018. Now, the Today Show producer is engaged to Weekend Sunrise host Matt Doran (left). Instagram

Having dated since the beginning of 2020, rumour has it the spark between Chris and model Brooke Meredith has flickered out.

In November last year, it was reported that there was trouble in paradise between the rocky couple.

The pair appeared strained as they left their hotel room after spending some time away together and it is understood that the duo barely spoke to each other as they packed their car.

“It’s always been hard for Chris to hold down a relationship because he has such a busy work schedule and is always travelling,” a source said at the time.

“Let’s hope this one can go the distance.”

In photos obtained by New Idea, Dr Chris Brown and girlfriend Brooke Meredith (both pictured) appeared strained as they left their hotel room following a getaway. Media Mode

Prior to that clearly icy vacation, in September, there was even more evidence that the couple was on the rocks as the pair stepped out in Bondi together to celebrate the I’m A Celeb host’s birthday.

“Chris looked downright miserable,” an onlooker said at the time. “And their body language screamed tension… it was like they’d just had a huge row or something.”

Yikes! Here's hoping the couple finds some happiness in the new year.

