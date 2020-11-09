In photos obtained by New Idea, Dr Chris Brown and girlfriend Brooke Meredith (both pictured) appeared strained as they left their hotel room following a getaway. Media Mode

“It’s always been hard for Chris to hold down a relationship because he has such a busy work schedule and is always travelling,” says a source.

“Let’s hope this one can go the distance.”

In September, there were more rumours of tension between Chris and Brooke during an outing together in Sydney’s Bondi Beach for the I’m A Celeb host’s birthday weekend.

“Chris looked downright miserable,” one onlooker said of The Living Room host. “And their body language screamed tension ... it was like they’d just had a huge row or something.”

Not such a fun-filled holiday for the celebrity vet? Media Mode

Dr Chris and Brooke, 29, began dating earlier this year after meeting through mutual friends.

However, in May, it was claimed they’d hit a bump in the road and the handsome vet even shared a photo of a cat in July and said, “There’s been no more dependable partner in the pandemic than a face like this.”

The post came after he spent a number of weeks in his home town of Newcastle and travelled around remote Australia while Brooke stayed in Sydney.

Chris and Brooke were first spotted together in April. Instagram

In April, the TV star and the model were first spotted together getting house-cleaning products at Bunnings Warehouse in Sydney's Randwick.

This all but confirmed the pair were spending lockdown together in Chris' Clovelly home.

