Speaking with New Idea, an insider reveals that Chris has been preparing for this moment for years.

“Everyone knows Chris would be a great dad,” the source says.

“Chris has talked about having kids and living on a farm, just like he did as a kid.”

Chris has had to put his parenthood plans on the backburner in recent years after failed relationships and a career that takes him around the globe.

In fact, in 2019, he opened up about his past relationships and why they hadn’t worked out.

“I love my life, but it’s not without sacrifice,” he told Stellar. “It’s a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time.

“I don’t want to put someone through that if it’s not going to be a thing.”

Now it seems that with Brooke, he finally has a partner who’s on the same page.

“Chris knows Brooke would love to be a mum and settle down,” the source dishes. “She has made sure he knows that she sees children in her future and doesn’t want to wait around too long.”

Indeed, 29-year-old Brooke has also expressed her yearning for motherhood, with her maternal instinct already flourishing thanks to her role as aunt to her brother’s young children.

Numerous photos posted to her Instagram account display Brooke’s closeness to her nieces. In one added at the end of 2019, she holds her niece Sophie as they look into each other’s eye and touch noses. The caption read: “Please stop growing! Love her to bits.”

It’s clear those close to her also recognise Brooke’s natural ease with kids, with her brother Grant commenting: “She sure does love her Aunty B!”, and Brooke’s friend, fellow Aussie model Elyse Knowles, adding: “Too cute! Suits u.”

When asked if he would like to have children during an interview with WHO in 2018, Chris was quick to reply, “Absolutely!” Adding that the piece of advice he’d offer them would be to, “Never underestimate the value of integrity”.

At 41, the famous vet and I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host is at a point in his life where he feels content to put his career second, and focus on family instead.

Last year, Chris confirmed he is ready for the next chapter and feels OK for his work life to take a back seat for a while.

“I certainly want to have kids and don’t want to be an absent dad,” he admitted.

“I know in my heart I’d want to be around for them.”

And like Brooke, Chris has already had plenty of practice, with hours spent entertaining his young nephews.

From pics of them snuggling up at the beach together, to ones of him throwing them into the air from a swimming pool, there’s no denying that Chris has shown he would make a fun and attentive dad.

“He is super close with his nephews and they absolutely adore their Uncle Chris,” the insider says.

Chris already has tips and tricks for handling kids. He told Out & About with Kids he uses “an app that produces funny sounds” for holding his nephews’ attention when trying to get the perfect photo.

So, with the couple rumoured to be isolating together at Chris’ home in Clovelly, kids could be on the cards even sooner than anyone expected.

“That would be wonderful news for the entire Brown family,” adds the source.

“Chris’ parents would be absolutely over the moon if they got a phone call in the next few months to say a baby is on the way.”

And we certainly can’t wait to see their genetically blessed offspring!

