I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host Dr Chris Brown was rushed to the emergency room on Sunday, following an accident while in self-isolation. Getty

"I mean yesterday, I was gardening and did a bit of pruning and didn’t realise I was pruning a highly toxic plant and broke off at the stem and put sap into my eye," he continued.

"Sap from a toxic cactus ulcerated my cornea and I ended up in ER last night with an ulcerated eye.”

He then quipped: “You’ve just got to be careful, this quarantine business is dangerous work!”

Speaking during a radio interview, Chris admitted that his isolation led to him being hospitalised. Getty

The radio hosts laughed out loud, before Chris revealed his backyard injury wasn’t serious.

“My advice is stay in your lane, whatever you’re good at just stick with that – don’t try to diversify … “I’m not good at life, okay.

“You’ve got to be careful. Your backyard is the most dangerous place in the planet,” he said.

Chris’ isolation confession comes after he previously admitted he was surprised he hadn’t already settled down with a family.

Chatting with Stellar last year, the TV star admitted that he was "horrified" he wasn’t married with a few kids on the way.

"If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids, I probably would’ve been horrified. But it’s my doing. I’ve probably prioritised work more than I potentially should have over the past 10 years — to the detriment of my personal life," Chris said at the time.

"It's a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of Face Time," he added.