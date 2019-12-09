While The Living Room may be over, the hosts will return in the same slot in 2020.
With their undeniable chemistry on-screen, speculation is rife about what type of show the stars will return for next year!
“We are thrilled that the brilliant team of Amanda, Barry, Miguel and Chris will be back at 7.30 on Friday nights next year. Watch this space for more information,” a Network Ten spokesperson told TV Tonight.
But in the meantime, Miguel is heading into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity... where Dr Chris will return as host.
Speaking on the AACTAs red carpet, Dr Chris said: “This year I know who the celebrities are – it’s a really good group. They’ve all got stories to tell … a couple of singles and potential romantic options!”