Method

1. To prepare decorations, trim one side of each Jelly Gem to sit flat. Cut large marshmallows in half. Cut mini marshmallows in half. Cut sour straps into triangles to create hats.



2. Place Melts in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on Medium (50%) in 30 second bursts, stirring until melted and smooth. Tint grey with colouring.



3. To assemble, spread one biscuit with chocolate. Transfer to a large tray. Place Jelly Gem, candy eyes, marshmallows and sour strap

on biscuit as pictured. Dip mini marshmallow pieces into the chocolate and stick onto sour strap to decorate hat. Sprinkle lightly with coconut. Repeat with remaining biscuits and ingredients to make 15 in total. Stand until set.