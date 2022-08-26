All you need is doughnuts, icing and a filling of your choice. Tik Tok

In the video, Tigga explains how you can take doughnuts (she uses traditional Krispy Kremes) and icing to make a perfect cake.

First, she places icing on the cake board, before layering cake and butter-cream icing up into a three-tier block.

She then fills in the middle with her chosen filling, in the video she uses lemon curd but the options are endless - think chocolate, strawberry, sprinkles, jam…anything!

Decorate and enjoy! Tik Tok

Then, Tigga covers the entire ‘cake’ in more buttercream. To make the final product even more visually stunning she combines two different colours, but you can use just one.

You could stop there for a super easy no-bake cake, but Tigga recommends adding a ganache ‘drip’ and some sprinkles.

And that's it! A super easy no-fuss cake for all the doughnut lovers in your life.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to flavour combinations. Tik Tok

The video also showed a few other options when it comes to the filling and decorations, showing a raspberry version and a Nutella one!

Currently, the video has racked up around 150k views and 26k likes, with many fans flooding the comment section.

“These are so cute,” wrote one fan whilst another declared that they “would die and go straight to heaven,” when eating the final product.

“Omg I have to make this,” said another.

The raspberry version looked delicious. Tik Tok

Tigga Maccormack made headlines just months ago for a different viral cake video, in which she showed an easy supermarket cake hack.

Using only a premade cake, icing and chocolate, the easy video showed fans how to make an incredible rainbow cake.

This wasn’t the first time Aussies have jumped at supermarket cake ‘hacks.’

Creative cake decorators have revealed how an inexpensive supermarket mud cake can be turned into a perfect ‘8’ shape or become the perfect base for more creative endeavours.