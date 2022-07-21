The base of the cake is a single supermarket cake cut in half. Tik Tok

To create the rainbow-inspired cake, the video reveals how to easily cut a supermarket cake in half and squish the two sides together icing-side in to create a semicircle shape.

Placing the flat side down onto a flat surface, icing is used to completely cover the cake before sorting your favourite rainbow-coloured chocolates by colour.

Tigga Maccormack recommends m&m’s, but Smarties and Skittles would work as well.

All that’s left is to cover the iced cake in coloured stripes of chocolate reminiscent of a rainbow - that’s it!

If you don’t want to stop there, the video also recommends using icing to attach some marshmallow ‘clouds’ and topping the cake with some sprinkles.

So easy yet so cute! Tik Tok

Fans have flooded the video's comments to share their disbelief that such a professional-looking cake can be so easy to make.

“You are my hero!” commented one impressed fan, whilst another explained that this cake would be useful very soon.

“This is awesome! My son is already asking for a rainbow cake for his next birthday and this is definitely in my skill set.”

One fan explained that whilst she does usually buy special-occasion cakes, it’s “great to have these hacks up my sleeve for class parties or ideas to do with kids.”

Other impressed users jumped into the comments to suggest other additions to the cake, suggesting different mud cake flavours and rainbow-coloured candy to use.

Add marshmallows if you are feeling fancy! Tik Tok

This is not the first time Aussies have jumped at supermarket cake ‘hacks.’

Creative cake decorators have revealed how an inexpensive supermarket mud cake can be turned into a perfect ‘8’ shape or become the perfect base for more creative endeavours.