There's nothing better than FREE donuts. DoorDash

It’s officially been two years since the online delivery platform landed in Australia and they’re now marking a new milestone: 26,000 merchants available on the app.

To celebrate they’re giving us, aka loyal users, yep, you guessed it, FREE donuts. 26,000 to be exact.

Starting tomorrow, anyone who places a Krispy Kreme order of $10 or more via the app will get a free box of limited-edition Krispy Kremes. Plus, delivery will be just $2 on all orders, all day Saturday.

We’re pretty excited by the mere idea of free donuts, let alone them coming from the holy grail of delicious pastry makers, Krispy Kreme.

If you’re salivating at the thought of the melt-in-your-mouth treats you’re going to want to head over to DoorDash and order a box ASAP, you know they’re going to get snapped up fast.

Click here to get your donuts.