These are the questions we have for the new pizza pasta range launched by Dominos Australia this week.
To get you up to date, the new pizza 'flavour' (if you can even call it that), is exactly what it sounds like with pasta servings sprinkled over the top of a pizza base.
Whilst by themselves, pizza and pasta are the crème de la crème of delicious dining, the mixture of the two has proved controversial, with many longtime lovers unsure how they feel about the collaboration of the two in one dish.
That being said, the 'Pasta Packed Pizza' is sure to take the guesswork out of dinner time for those unable to pick between the two.
For those wanting to test their tastebuds and try the divisive new range, there are three different types of pasta-packed pizza available - Bolognese, Chicken Carbonara, and Mac n Cheese.
And the best part? The range is available for only $12 per pizza when picking up!
The Pizza Packed Pasta range is a carb lovers heaven.
Dominos
Domino's ANZ Chief Marketing Officer, Allan Collins described the range as a "harmonious fusion" of the fluffy pizza bases Dominos say they are known for, and indulgent al dente pasta.
"All pizza lovers know the joy of a perfectly cooked pizza, but when you add pasta to the equation, it takes the experience to a whole new level."
"This marriage between pasta and pizza features a mix of flavours between perfectly seasoned pasta sauces made from Australian ingredients, garlic butter, and of course, Domino's signature stretchy mozzarella."
This isn't the first time Domino's has sought to bring pizza and pasta together, with the fast food giant launching a 'Pasta Topped Pizza' range (the exact opposite of 'Pizza Packed Pasta' - confusing we know).
The range saw pizza topping applied to a layer of pasta, to create an "unforgettable" mash-up.
Both the Pasta Topped Pizza and Pizza Packed Pasta are available now at Dominos.