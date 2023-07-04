Dominos' Triple Choc Brownie has just launched. Dominos

Described as "a delicious combination of warm gooey cookie and dark chocolate brownie mixed with 40% milk and white chocolate chips," the Triple Choc Brownie is "made for sharing".

It's this 'slice' format that makes this dessert comparable to that of a traditional Dominos pizza. Circle in shape and served in a mini pizza-style box, the eight slices can be enjoyed with others easily (or on your own if you're in a chocolate mood).

"A rich, gooey collision of cookie and brownie." Dominos/Instagram

Reviewing the new $10 menu item, TikToker @angeeats told followers upon tasting the dessert: "The combination of melted dark and white chocolate is insane - and that brownie, cooked to perfection."

Domino's ANZ Culinary Innovation and Development Chef Michael Treacy, as quoted by 9Honey shared insights into the dessert's launch.

"Think a rich, gooey collision of cookie and brownie – freshly baked and delivered Hot & Fresh – jam packed with three layers of creamy chocolate: including milk and white chocolate chips," the chef said.

"Every bite is an explosion of velvety smoothness and intense chocolate flavour, delivering pure bliss to dessert enthusiasts across the nation with its warm, fudgy texture."