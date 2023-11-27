Music royalty, Dolly Parton and Sir Paul McCartney, have been part of the recording industry for years, so it comes as no surprise their paths have crossed once or twice.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ve long shared an incredibly close bond thanks to the Jolene singer sending the Beatle love notes.

While Dolly has been happily married to Carl Dean for 57 years, it seems she has always held a particularly special place in her heart for Paul.

And she certainly turned on the charm to enlist the singer and his Beatles colleague, Ringo Starr, to collaborate with her on a cover of their hit song Let It Be. The recording appears on Dolly’s new album, Rockstar.