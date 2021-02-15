Dolly has confessed to friends that she rarely leaves her husband's side. Getty

Sources called the situation “sad” because once fiercely independent Carl is now “completely housebound”.

Dolly, 75, tries to get Carl to remember their happier times and give him a reason to keep going, but sources claim he doesn’t have the same drive he used to.

According to insiders, Carl suffered from high blood pressure and a weak heart before his rumoured Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and both conditions have been aggravated by the disease, leaving him frail and struggling for breath.

Worse yet, the COVID-19 global pandemic has sparked a whole new set of concerns.

Dolly tries to get Carl to remember their happier times. dollyparton.com

“Carl’s immune system is so compromised that Dolly believes if he contracted coronavirus or pneumonia, he wouldn’t survive it,” another friend said.

“She’s cut their staff down to two to try to limit the people Carl comes in contact with – she won’t even have family over.”

With only the help of a daytime healthcare aide and an overnight nurse to allow her a precious few hours of sleep, brave Dolly rarely ventures from her husband’s side.

Her recent holiday film, Christmas on the Square, was shot months in advance, and she didn’t even appearing her very first Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace. Instead, the Grammy-winning singer simply lent her voice to a remix of her hit ‘9 to 5’.

Dolly is said to be at a loss about her future. Getty

Sources said Dolly even turned down the honour of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Washington, DC because she feared leaving Carl alone in Tennessee!

Now, Dolly is said to be at a loss about what the future would look like without her soulmate.

“Dolly has spent so much of her life and her marriage out there trying to conquer the world – and she’s been pretty damn good at it,” a friend said.

“But now she feels it won’t mean [anything] without Carl by her side.”

