That's a wrap! Instagram

The 48-year-old went on to tease out details of the final episodes.

“Will Hugh finally find happiness and will that be a new life in the big smoke or perhaps not?!

“Thank you to all our loyal viewers we couldn’t have got here without you. Lots of love from your friends in Whyhope.”

After a gruelling will-they-won’t-they journey it seems as though Hugh and Penny won’t get the happily ever after many fans hoped they would.

Or will they? Channel Nine

Instead the resident Doc looks to be shipping off to Sydney with new love interest Sharna with a shiny new job opportunity, too.

“If you’re going to Sydney today, then I’m coming too,” Hugh is seen telling Sharna as they walk towards a private plane.

There’s plenty more drama to squeeze into the final episodes including a shock explosion and an intimate moment with Penny.

All will soon be revealed as we farewell Whyhope in the coming weeks.