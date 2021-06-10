After much speculation, it’s official: Doctor Doctor won’t be continuing on after this season.
Despite making it through last year’s COVID pandemic to return this year, Channel Nine has confirmed the show will end with season five, which is currently playing out on screen.
WATCH: Ryan Johnson Hints Doctor Doctor Has Been Cancelled
The show’s lead, Rodger Corser, also addressed the sad news on his Instagram sharing the teaser for this season’s final episodes of which only two remain.
“We kind of hinted at the start of the season but now the cat is truly outa the bag...After 5 amazing years it’s with much joy and sadness we say goodbye to the town of Whyhope,” Rodger began.
“Joy from all the great memories and sadness that all good things must come to an end. Though we feel so lucky to go out as we wished...with a truly satisfying final act and ending to our story.”
That's a wrap!
Instagram
The 48-year-old went on to tease out details of the final episodes.
“Will Hugh finally find happiness and will that be a new life in the big smoke or perhaps not?!
“Thank you to all our loyal viewers we couldn’t have got here without you. Lots of love from your friends in Whyhope.”
After a gruelling will-they-won’t-they journey it seems as though Hugh and Penny won’t get the happily ever after many fans hoped they would.
Or will they?
Channel Nine
Instead the resident Doc looks to be shipping off to Sydney with new love interest Sharna with a shiny new job opportunity, too.
“If you’re going to Sydney today, then I’m coming too,” Hugh is seen telling Sharna as they walk towards a private plane.
There’s plenty more drama to squeeze into the final episodes including a shock explosion and an intimate moment with Penny.
All will soon be revealed as we farewell Whyhope in the coming weeks.