When Meghan accepted a Women of Vision Award in New York in May, this historic piece of jewellery, valued at approximately $465,000, was nowhere to be seen.

At first, the Sussex camp stated the jewellery was “being fixed”, with reports emerging that some of the stones had become loose and needed to be reset.

However, its absence continues.

Even during Meghan’s much-publicised attendance at the Invictus Games in Germany recently, she still wasn’t wearing the ring, with many querying why a relatively simple process of fixing the setting should take so long.

One of those wondering is Meghan’s brother-in-law, the Prince of Wales, who is very concerned about the whereabouts of his mother’s gemstones.

“None of it makes sense that she’d not be proudly wearing it in Germany,” says one insider. “And it’s safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace.”

With relations between William and Harry still very much strained, he’s doing all he can to get answers without a confrontation.

“He’s putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on,” our source shares.

William won’t rest until the whereabouts of the diamonds is revealed.

“Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William. He’s always protective of his mother’s legacy and her jewellery was such an important part of that,” the insider says.

“The memories he has of her wearing each piece will never go away.”

The question remains, why won’t Harry and Meghan speak up?