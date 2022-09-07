Instagram

Meghan revealed to listeners that it was this gendered, archetyped and stereotypical idea that she was so “lucky” that fed into the idea that women are waiting to hear that they're good enough - opposed to knowing that they're good enough on their own.

During the segment, audio clips from the royal wedding coverage were also played - including a clip of Today host Allison Langdon's news bulletin.

“The happy couple has enchanted the world with their real-life fairytale,” she can be heard saying before Meghan launches back into her discussion.

Getty

On Wednesday morning, Allison addressed her unexpected cameo on the Today show, admitting that she had no idea that her voice had been used.

Pointing out that she hadn’t described Meghan as the “lucky one,” Allison shared that she had listened to the podcast with “steam out of my ears” and that the whole situation made her “head explode.”

“All I know is that I had a lot of mates who liked Meghan for a long time and none of them do anymore,” she told viewers.

Watch Below: Karl Stefanovic's brutal reaction to Meghan Markle's birthday video

Later in the podcast, Meghan also made the candid admission that she was an “ugly duckling” in high school - surprising Mindy Kaling.

“That is news to me” replied Mindy, before Meghan explained that she was “the smart one.”

Describing herself as having “massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth” Meghan admitted that she “never had anyone to sit with at lunch.”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in.”

This week’s episode of Archetypes follows her first two discussions with Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Next week she will be joined by Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.